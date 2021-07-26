Mkhwebane keeps fighting

Public protector wants ConCourt to review adverse findings

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has contended that the Constitutional Court violated her rights and breached the constitution by setting aside her finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament and breached the executive code over the R500,000 Bosasa donation to his ANC presidential campaign.



Mkhwebane has approached the apex court to have it rescind its July 1 ruling in which it dismissed her bid to overturn the invalidation of her report into the CR17 campaign, which found that Ramaphosa misled the legislature when asked about the Bosasa donation in 2018...