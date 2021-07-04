'ConCourt got it wrong,' says public protector as she considers asking apex court to rescind CR17 judgment

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering approaching the Constitutional Court to ask it to reconsider its finding that she “changed” wording in the Executive Code of Ethics when it dismissed her appeal on her report on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 ANC election campaign funding.

Mkhwebane approached the Constitutional Court to appeal against a Pretoria high court judgment which set aside her finding that Ramaphosa had misled parliament about the funding for his 2017 bid to be elected ANC president.

TimesLIVE reported this week that the apex court also held that both the constitution and the Public Protector Act do not empower Mkhwebane to investigate the private affairs of political parties.

Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Mkhwebane was considering asking the apex court to reconsider its finding that she “changed” wording of the Executive Code of Ethics by removing the adjective “wilfully” and replacing it with “deliberately and inadvertently” in relation to Ramaphosa allegedly misleading parliament.