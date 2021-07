'ConCourt got it wrong,' says public protector as she considers asking apex court to rescind CR17 judgment

“She is aggrieved because the suggestion here is that she is so unscrupulous that she would go as far as edit the code so as to have it read in the terms of her preference for purposes of making an adverse finding at all costs,” said Segalwe.

He said the truth was that there were two versions of the code.

One, said Segalwe, was published in 2000, which used “wilfully”, and the other was published in 2007 as part of the Ministerial Handbook, where the adjectives “deliberately and inadvertently” are used instead.

“The ConCourt relied on the former while the PP relied on the latter. Accordingly, with the greatest of respect, the court got it wrong when it concluded that the PP 'changed' the code,” said Segalwe.

He said the Constitutional Court relied on the 2007 version of the code in its “Nkandla judgment”.

“In addition, the PP has previously relied on the same version when she made adverse findings of misleading parliament against the likes of former minister Lynne Brown,” he said.

“On the strength of the finding, President Ramaphosa released Ms Brown from office. This much his office confirmed to the PP in writing. In fact the office has always used this version of the code,” said Segalwe.

“This dates back to the time of Adv [Thuli] Madonsela, who relied on the same version in her report on the late former minister of local government, Sicelo Shiceka,” he said.

