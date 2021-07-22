NCOP approves government intervention at Umkhanyakude

The National Council of Provinces has approved the intervention by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to place the uMkhanyakude district municipality under administration from February.

It was the second time in just over five years that the municipality has been put under administration.

Ahead of the adoption of a report of the council's select committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs, committee chairperson China Dodovu outlined a history of political instability, non—compliance with the code of conduct by councillors, lack of service delivery, failure to convene council meetings and failing to pass the budget last year.

Dodovu said the municipality was placed under administration after the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government decided to intervene using Section 139(1)(b) of the constitution in October 2015. The decision followed years of the municipality limping from one problem to another, said Dodovu.

The problems had been indicated by persistent governance, financial and service delivery challenges that the municipality had been unable to resolve, despite provincial and national government support, he said.

When the municipality made progress in all key performance areas, the provincial government intervention was terminated in November 2017.

Dodovu said despite measures by Cogta to support the municipality in terms of section 154 of the constitution, it regressed to dysfunctionality due to “chronic internal” divisions among other reasons.