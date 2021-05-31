Supra Mahumapelo kicked out of meeting discussing North West

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was kicked out of a parliamentary meeting meant to discuss the government's section 100 intervention in that province.

Mahumapelo had quietly joined the virtual sitting of the ad hoc committee on the intervention in the North West — a committee under the National Council of Provinces.

The meeting was meant to get an update from the team, led by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on Monday afternoon.

However, shortly after the meeting started, committee chairperson China Dodovu, who is also from the North West, noticed Mahumapelo's presence and told him to leave the meeting.

Attempts by Mahumapelo to put up a fight and explain his presence, even asking that other committee members make an input on whether he should leave, failed.

The section 100 intervention in North West was put in place in 2018 when Mahumapelo resigned amid violent protests asking for his sacking.

After his resignation, the national government intervened because of the collapse of governance and widespread cases of corruption.

“I just noted that there is one participant here by the name of honourable SOR Mahumapela who I understand is the member of the National Assembly and is the former premier of the North West province. When I issued invitations to this meeting I had not invited him to be part of this meeting.

“In this forum, only people who are designated or who are properly invited are allowed. This is an official parliamentary meeting. As such, I do not want problems in this respect,” said Dodovu.

He told Mahumapelo to log out of the meeting.

“What I would advise him to do, if he wants to follow what is happening with regards with the developments of this committee, at channel 408 [the Parliamentary DStv channel] this meeting is captured live. He can use that as an opportunity to log in.

“Or he can use his gadget and go to [the website of parliament ... All the meetings of the committees are live-streamed there. It could be one way of following this. Please, Mr Mahumapelo, log out of this meeting because we have not invited you to be part of this,” said Dodovu.

Mahumapelo, however, argued that MPs were allowed to attend meetings of committees provided they did not vote.

Mahumapelo gave in after his argument to have other members comment on the matter was shot down by Dodovu, who said he would stick by his ruling.

The DA's Dennis Ryder agreed with Dodovu..

“The rule book is quite clear. It's rule 108 that you will want to refer to. It specifically says that a council member, in other words a member of the National Council of Provinces, may attend our committee.

“But it's silent on National Assembly members attending our meetings and specifically because that would make it a joint meeting and that would complicate matters,” said Ryder.

He said that given Mahumapelo's history as a former premier of the province it would be better for him to wait for an invitation.

TimesLIVE