State says it will cope with riots caseload
The state says it has enough capacity to carry the caseload of thousands of people arrested in connection with the riots that swept across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week.
Thousands of people who have been arrested have added onto a system that was already overburdened due to operational measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. ..
