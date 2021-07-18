Riots a 'counterrevolutionary insurgency', says Mbeki Foundation

During a week of unprecedented violence and chaos since the advent of democracy, South Africans tasted the “bitter fruits of a counterrevolutionary insurgency” that has been “germinating in the bowels of state capture”.

This is according to a statement by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, published on Friday, as communities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal picked through the ashes and took stock of what they lost and what remained.

Violent riots cost the lives of more than 200 South Africans over the past week.

According to the foundation, the democratic dispensation failed to deliver on its promise of improving the socio-economic conditions of many South Africans.

The socio-economic crisis was deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma created “the perfect set to mount an offensive against the state and the constitutional democratic edifice on which it is built”, the foundation said.

The foundation was formed by Thabo Mbeki, SA’s second democratically elected president, after his resignation in 2008.

His resignation made way for Zuma to become the country’s third democratic president.