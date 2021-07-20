Zuma ‘plays for time’ in corruption trial

Former president Jacob Zuma could be employing delaying tactics and creating technical issues in his corruption trial to rely on them later when things do not go in his favour

Former president Jacob Zuma could be employing delaying tactics and creating technical issues in his corruption trial to rely on them later when things do not go in his favour.



This is the view shared by two legal experts after Zuma on Monday applied for a postponement of his court case arguing that a virtual hearing would amount to an unfair trial...