Pietermaritzburg was a dump long before the riots

Rubbish sits in piles on Masukwana Street in central Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, as a group of concerned residents rummage to find more plastic bags in which to put the waste they have gathered. Theirs is a clean-up operation to clear the detritus left by the riots that morphed from a campaign to free incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma into the wholesale destruction of several key establishments by criminals.

The municipality has announced that “refuse collection, street sweeping, grass-cutting services and the operation of the landfill site are currently suspended” owing to the riots. However, according to residents, Pietermaritzburg’s city centre resembled a dump site prior to the riots, the aftermath of which has been compared to war-like scenes.

Residents said large piles of rubbish have sat next to bins that have been overflowing and not cleared in years. Walls stink of urine and some buildings leak water into to the busy streets. A walkabout in Pietermaritzburg wouldn’t be complete without running into a rat. If one is lucky to be driving, gaping potholes make a mockery of the city being the capital of the province.

“The only reason I live in the city is because it is close to work. The city was in a bad state before the riots,” said Sibusiso Mkhize, who lives in a flat in the city centre.

“When I was a child, I used to get dressed up, excited to go to town because it was a beautiful place where you got fresh air and it was precious. Now I can’t wait for weekends or my leave so I can go home.”

Poor financial management, weak internal controls, failure to comply with key legislation and a lack of accountability have resulted in a long battle for the Msunduzi local municipality to stay efficient and afloat.

The clean-up crew said they took the initiative because the community cannot depend on government to get things done.

“Some of these things we can do ourselves. There is a lot of damage here and I am proud to see people come out in numbers. I have never seen such unity in the city. I think we will be faster than the municipality if we keep up today’s momentum,” said Mkhize.