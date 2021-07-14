Halt riots before it gets worse

The riots are now threatening food security as when we woke up yesterday people in KwaZulu-Natal were looking for open shops to buy basic food stuff.



Our sister publication, Times Live, reported on social media users who were searching for open places to buy bread, milk and baby formula. Many people were seen in long queues outside shops that were operating temporarily to buy the basic necessities, while motorists were also lining up in the few garages that were open for fuel...