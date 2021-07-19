Follow Madiba’s example, says UN

Citizens urged to work for peace as the world celebrates Mandela Day

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) has urged South Africans to heed the call by the UN to champion for peace, vaccination equality and the struggle against poverty in order to grow the legacy of the former statesman.



Speaking to Sowetan yesterday on Nelson Mandela International Day, foundation spokesperson Sello Hatang said South African citizens should come up with more ways to celebrate the life of the former president...