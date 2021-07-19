At least 30 witnesses expected at inquest into Life Esidimeni deaths

Monday sees the start of weeks of evidence as the formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients begins in the Pretoria high court.

The inquest hearing, which will run for an as-yet undetermined period but is expected to last more than a month, will establish who is liable for the deaths and if anyone should face criminal charges.

Details of how the patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy will unfold, with witnesses of all kinds called to give evidence before presiding judge Mmonoa Teffo.

At least 30 witnesses, including national and provincial government officials who were responsible for making the decisions leading to the deaths, will be called to testify.

Sasha Stevenson of public interest law centre Section27 said the inquest will start with opening statements from the evidence leaders and Section27. Witnesses will then give oral evidence.