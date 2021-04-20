Confusion over four missing Esidimeni patients
DA says health department is deliberately muddying the water
There’s uncertainty over the number of currently missing Life Esidimeni patients as families of victims demand more information from the Gauteng government.
This comes after the health department announced recently that only four of the original missing eight mentally ill patients were currently missing...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.