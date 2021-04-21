Negligence lies at the heart of traumatic state of hospitals, says Vavi

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has condemned the rise in the number of hospital horrors emanating from medical negligence in the country.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said in statement released on Tuesday night that the union had noted with concern the spike in the number of horror stories coming from public hospitals.

"The cases range from babies losing their lives at birth, babies becoming physically and mentally impaired for life as a result of negligence," he said.

Vavi added: "Mothers have been recorded losing their lives at birth, others losing their wombs after birth, the mass murder known as Life Esidimeni, unhygienic hospital wards, rotten food served to patients, surgeries going wrong, the lack of strong painkillers and many more."

He said the department’s latest annual report showed that potential medical legal claims are now R21.2bn, an increase of R1.9bn from 2019.

"The annual payments made mainly for brain damage during childbirth are in the R300m range. At a time the treasury is cutting harshly into the marrow not just the bone of the health system," said Vavi.