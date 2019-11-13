Life Esidimeni NGOs to be hauled in front of SIU tribunal

Thirteen non-profit organisations linked to the Life Esidimeni scandal are to appear before a Special Investigating Unit tribunal.

The organisations are alleged to have unjustifiably enriched themselves to the amount of R5.4m through the submission of over-inflated and fake invoices, according to the tribunal.

Twenty-seven NPOs were implicated in the death of 94 mentally ill patients in Gauteng. The deaths occurred between March 2016 and December 2016.

Tribunal spokesman Advocate Selby Mokgotho confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that a sheriff had served the summonses on the organisations which had been implicated in the SIU investigations into the Life Esidimeni matter.