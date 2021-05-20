Online memorial to remember 144 patients who died in Life Esidimeni tragedy

An online memorial and advocacy project to remember the lives of 144 mental health patients who lost their lives in the Life Esidimeni tragedy was launched on Thursday.

The memorial, launched by the Life Esidimeni family committee, Section27 and the SA African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), shares haunting portraits and stories of family members with pictures of their deceased loved ones in an effort to make sure the tragedy is never forgotten.

One of the images is that of Mojanilu Selina Klaas and her late sister Bernika Mokaneng. Klaas only has an ID book to remember her sister's face.

"We have to remember these stories. We have to keep talking about the failed mental health system...if we remember it every day then we can stop it from happening again," said Sadag operating director Cassey Chambers.

The memorial project, led by documentary maker Harriet Perlman, has been in the works for two years. "This is an ongoing memorial for those who have lost loved ones in the Life Esidimeni tragedy," said Perlman.