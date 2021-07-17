Trucker liable for lost income after movie-set gear falls off its vehicles

A transport company has been found liable for loss of earnings after two telehandlers it was trucking from Gqeberha to Cape Town were damaged.

The legal impasse dates back to 2015 when Nordicbau Master Builder & Renovator, a company that rents out “support equipment to the film industry”, bought two telehandlers from Belgium.

They were shipped to Gqeberha and the company hired Stapelberg Vervoer to transport the equipment to Cape Town. But both telehandlers were damaged.

One fell off a ramp while it was being loaded onto a vehicle and the other fell off the truck on its way to Cape Town.