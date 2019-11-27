Traffic congestion at Durban port ahead of calls for shutdown

Thousands of Durban motorists have been affected by a go-slow by members of the trucking fraternity at the port of Durban.

In a media statement on Wednesday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said it was addressing serious truck traffic congestion in the Bayhead precinct of the port, which began on Tuesday.

Transnet said it was also aware of a social media message, allegedly by transport companies, calling for a boycott of the Durban harbour and urging truckers to park at their depots from 6am on Thursday until 6pm on Monday.