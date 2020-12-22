Britain, stuck in Covid-19 isolation, strives to lift France's freight ban

The BBC cited France's Europe Minister Clément Beaune as saying that Britain and France would announce a deal to restart freight by Wednesday.

"We speak to our colleagues in France constantly on a range of issues and that work has been underway over the last 24 hours and we'll continue today," British Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky News. "We'll see what materialises today."

Asked if there would be an agreement on Tuesday, Patel said: "We're working to get a resolution. It's in both our interests to ensure that we have flow."

One option is to roll out mass Covid-19 testing for truck drivers, though such tests usually take 24-48 hours for a result so it was not immediately clear how swiftly trucks could be moving again with Christmas days away.

Johnson spoke to Macron on Monday about lifting the freight ban, adding that the French leader wanted to move within hours. Patel said details could be announced later on Tuesday.

The discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, sowed a fresh wave of panic in a pandemic that has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide and more than 67,000 in Britain.

The main worry is that the variant is significantly more transmissible than the original strain.

Scientists say there's no evidence that vaccines currently being deployed in the UK - made by Pfizer and BioNTech - or other Covid-19 shots in development will not protect against this variant, known as the B.1.1.7 lineage.