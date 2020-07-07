South Africa

Trucks block Joburg highway despite court ban on protest against foreign drivers

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 07 July 2020 - 12:05
Metro police officers cleared the M2 Benrose after two trucks blocked the road on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) cleared the M2 highway in Benrose on Tuesday as signs emerged of a planned "shutdown" protest against the employment of foreigners in the trucking industry.

“Two trucks were obstructing traffic about an hour ago, but officers managed to clear the road. Traffic is flowing now,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar.

The trucking industry has been marred by violence and vandalism as organisations, said to be representing the interests of South African truck drivers, demand that government takes action against the employment of foreigners.

TimesLIVE reported there were several instances of trucks being set alight on Sunday night.

The incidents were reported on the N1, N3 and N7.

The National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry said in a statement that an interdict had been granted by the South Gauteng High Court against planned protests or a "national shutdown" on Tuesday against the employment of foreigners.

SA Trucker tweeted on Tuesday: "One truck was petrol bombed in Wadeville, GP, last night while two trucks [reportedly] burnt at Vosloorus, and another was stoned. All this happened before midnight."

This is a developing story.

