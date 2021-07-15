South Africa

Petrol containers outlawed as government urges motorists not to panic-buy

By TimesLIVE - 15 July 2021 - 11:04
While there are challenges, 'there is sufficient product and government is working to secure the movement' of petrol and diesel, says the state.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The government has outlawed the sale of petrol and diesel in portable containers, while discouraging panic-buying.

The department of mineral resources & energy said it was interacting with all energy and mining sector role players during the ongoing unrest engulfing some parts of the country and the temporary closure of the Sapref refinery in Durban.

“The DMRE assures the nation that while there are challenges with regards the movement of petroleum products to some parts of the country, there is sufficient product and government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum products.

“South Africans are discouraged from panic-buying and hoarding, as this will worsen the challenges.”

The department has issued new regulations prohibiting retail sales of petroleum products to members of the public in portable containers.

“The DMRE encourages the mining and energy sectors to remain steadfast in working towards maintaining the safety and security of their operations and personnel. The department will continue to engage with the executives and the various labour unions of the sector,” it added.

TimesLIVE

