No need to panic-buy petrol after closure of refinery, there are other suppliers: AA

Motorists should not panic-buy as there is no official confirmation that there is a fuel shortage.

This is the word from the Automobile Association (AA) on Tuesday after the country's largest crude oil refinery, Sapref, shut down operations on Monday amid the ongoing violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

The refinery is owned by Shell and BP, and is a key supplier of fuel for SA.

Shell could not say on Wednesday how the closure of Sapref will affect fuel supply to their filling stations.

"We are currently monitoring the situation and a risk-adjusted approach will be implemented," its spokesperson Dineo Pooe said.

She said the ongoing unrest was a concern for both business and civil society. “As an organisation, our priority is the safety of our people and the communities where we are located.”