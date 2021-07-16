South Africa

Transnet says port operations in Durban, Richards Bay improving, some delays

By Tanisha Heiberg - 16 July 2021 - 10:18
Port operations at Richards Bay and Durban are improving, but the key Natcor railway route remains closed, said Transnet. Stock photo.
Port operations at Richards Bay and Durban are improving, but the key Natcor railway route remains closed, said Transnet. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

Transnet on Friday said road closures and fuel and food shortages are constraining its supply chain despite improved operations at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay after days of unrest.

“The Port of Richards Bay has managed to clear all shipping backlogs. Terminal operations at the Port of Durban continue to improve,” the state logistics group said in a statement.

However, work to restart the suspended Natcor rail line has been delayed due to remnants of looting activities strewn along the railway, Transnet said.

Reuters

Durban port suffers fallout from looting, violence

Durban port has suffered major disruption after days of unrest, and operations have also been badly affected at the Richards Bay port and on a ...
News
2 days ago

Government wants 25,000 soldiers to deal with rampant looting

'We have now submitted a request for deployment of about 25,000 members,' defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula tells parliament on Wednesday
News
1 day ago

Afrox confirms its operations in Durban are secure

Reports on social media early on Wednesday suggested Afrox’s facilities in Durban had been hit by violent protests.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals