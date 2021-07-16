Transnet says port operations in Durban, Richards Bay improving, some delays

Transnet on Friday said road closures and fuel and food shortages are constraining its supply chain despite improved operations at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay after days of unrest.

“The Port of Richards Bay has managed to clear all shipping backlogs. Terminal operations at the Port of Durban continue to improve,” the state logistics group said in a statement.

However, work to restart the suspended Natcor rail line has been delayed due to remnants of looting activities strewn along the railway, Transnet said.

Reuters