Got a new TV or fridge in the past few days? Bheki Cele wants to see the receipts or you could get arrested

Police minister Bheki Cele has issued a stern warning for residents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, saying they will have to produce receipts for the new items in their houses or they will be arrested.

Over the past few days, the unrest in both provinces resulted in malls being looted and properties being damaged.

Looting and violence broke out in Gauteng at the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Cele said people should start preparing their purchase receipts as proof that the appliances they have in their homes were not part of the looted items.

The appliances include TVs, fridges, washing machines and stoves.

Cele said police will be going door-to-door, searching for the looted items.

“Everybody will have to be able to show us the receipts for those flat screens, fridges and all of that. This is a call we are making now.

“Prepare the receipts because if we come there and there are no receipts and the items were looted, we will loot you out of your house,” said Cele.