Two police reservists bust offloading alleged looted goods from state vehicle
Two police reservists in Soweto are among hundreds of people who have been arrested during the looting that affected mostly shopping malls in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since the beginning of the week.
This was contained in the report by the National Joint Operational Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) released earlier this week.
Col Brenda Muridili said two on-duty reservist constables were found in possession of property alleged to have been stolen during the looting of businesses in Soweto on Tuesday.
“It is further alleged that the two suspects were found offloading suspected stolen property from a state vehicle,” Muridili said.
The stolen goods include plasma TVs, computers etc pic.twitter.com/FKu8nRzGRn— Alex Reporter (@AlexReporterZA) July 13, 2021
Muridili said 1,234 people had been arrested for mass looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
