South Africa

Two police reservists bust offloading alleged looted goods from state vehicle

15 July 2021 - 11:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Jabulani Mall in Soweto on Monday July 12 2021. Two police reservists in Soweto were arrested after being found in possession of property alleged to have been stolen during the looting of businesses in Soweto on Tuesday.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Two police reservists in Soweto are among hundreds of people who have been arrested during the looting that affected mostly shopping malls in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since the beginning of the week.

This was contained in the report by the National Joint Operational Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) released earlier this week.

Col Brenda Muridili said two on-duty reservist constables were found in possession of property alleged to have been stolen during the looting of businesses in Soweto on Tuesday.

“It is further alleged that the two suspects were found offloading suspected stolen property from a state vehicle,” Muridili said.

Muridili said 1,234 people had been arrested for mass looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

