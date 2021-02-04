Sibongile Khumalo's life celebrated in song, dance and poetry at memorial

Artists have held a jamming session at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown on Thursday to celebrate the late music diva Sibongile Khumalo.



Khumalo died last week Thursday and will be buried on Saturday. For her career that spans decades, Khumalo or MaMngoma as she was known was celebrated through song and dance. Artists such as Nombulelo Maqetuka and Thembeka Mavuso who performed her songs reminded the audience made up of the singer's close friends how talented Khumalo was. ..