Steve Kekana was a true icon for SA, says premier Mathabatha

In a moving tribute, Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha described legendary musician Steve Kekana as a dedicated performer and musician whose music was loved by people across the African continent.

Mathabatha was speaking at the special provincial funeral service held on Thursday in honour of the music icon at his home at Moletlane village, Zebediela, near Polokwane. It was attended by his relatives, friends, traditional leaders, colleagues in the legal and music industry and government officials, among others.

Famous for hits such as Take Your Love, Kekana died last week Thursday at the age of 62 after Covid-19 complications.

Mathabatha described Kekana as a bright star for the Limpopo and the nation at large.

“The great baobab tree has indeed fallen. The arts and entertainment industry has lost one of the most dedicated musicians and performer. The legal fraternity has lost a sound and admired legal mind. The government of South Africa has lost a valued advisor and a great ambassador. The people living with disabilities have lost a great role model, someone who inspirers across generational divide. We have lost a true legend," Mathabatha said.