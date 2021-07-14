South Africa

Shoprite already rebuilding and restocking as unrest continues

14 July 2021 - 22:08
Many shops, like this one in Alexandra, Johannesburg, were extensively damaged in the looting spree.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Shoprite group says it is working “around the clock” to restock and rebuild affected stores in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where unrest continues to grip communities.

The retail group said it would reopen stores for business when it was safe for both customers and employees to do so.

 In other parts of the country all the group’s stores are operational and fully stocked.

“While we have been affected by the violence, looting, arson and vandalism, we are doing everything in our power to restock shelves as quickly as possible,” the supermarket group said.

It condemned the unrest and violence which affected the livelihoods and lives of millions of law-abiding citizens, and which targets businesses that contributed to the economy and job creation. 

“The mayhem and destruction are everyone’s loss, particularly in a country ravaged by a poor economy and joblessness, which have been worsened by the pandemic. The riots are only making our challenges, including food security, greater.

“We are especially grateful to our loyal customers, many of whom have offered to help with cleanup operations. We assure our customers that we are working day and night to continue to feed and support the nation,” said the group.

TimesLIVE

