'We won't allow situation where we don't have access to food'
The government is working to try to prevent food shortages as more than 200 shopping malls or centres have been vandalised in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in violent protests
The government is working to try to prevent food shortages as more than 200 shopping malls or centres have been vandalised in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in violent protests, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said yesterday.
Of these, 156 were in KwaZulu-Natal and 52 in Gauteng. In the KwaZulu-Natal incidents, there were 464 cases opened and 1,068 arrests made to date. In Gauteng, 219 cases were opened and 686 arrests made so far...
