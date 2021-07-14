More than 130 alleged looters appear in various Gauteng courts

More than 130 people appeared in various Johannesburg courts in relation to the ongoing violent protests and rampant looting.

“As per instruction from the national office of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for Directors of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) to allocate these matters to experienced prosecutors who will be working closely with the police to guide investigations into these unrest cases, the NPA in the Gauteng local division has made inroads regarding several dockets that were brought to the various lower courts of the division,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

At the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, the NPA said, 18 dockets were received from Jeppe, Cleveland, Sandringham, Hillbrow, Yeoville, Booysens and Johannesburg Central SAPS.

“A total of 111 accused people face charges ranging from public violence, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, theft, contravention of the Disaster Management Act, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of suspected stolen items.

“All accused were remanded in custody for further investigations and possible bail applications,” Mjonondwane said.

The Germiston magistrate’s court received five dockets from the Germiston police station, with 10 accused facing charges ranging from theft and attempted murder to possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Two of the dockets were not placed on the roll due to insufficient evidence.

“The attempted murder charge relates to an incident wherein police officers were shot at while attending to a public-violence protest in the vicinity of Germiston. They [accused] will remain in custody while investigations continue.”

A docket was received at the Alexandra magistrate’s court which emanates from alleged looting at Pan African Mall.

A total of 18 people appeared, facing charges such as public violence, theft and contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The accused remain in custody for further investigations and possible bail applications.

“Thembisa magistrate’s court received one docket with three accused enrolled for charges emanating from an incident wherein the accused stormed a garage in the area of Thembisa and forcefully took items and cash.

“They were charged with public violence and armed robbery. The case was postponed to Tuesday for further investigations and possible bail applications,” said Mjonondwane.

“The NPA views all these cases in a serious manner and will continue to prosecute those that seek to undermine the rule of law and the safety and security of South African citizens” said advocate Andrew Chauke, the deputy director of public prosecutions in the Gauteng local division.

TimesLIVE