Poultry industry euthanises chickens amid riots

The poultry industry has had to euthanise stock that could not be moved to farms across the country for placement due to the violent riots.

During the past couple of days, the industry has been beset by violent mobs of thousands of people invading farms, stealing poultry livestock and equipment, destroying infrastructure, and endangering the lives of industry employees.

“Numerous cases of arson have been recorded, and threats to burning down large poultry processing plants have been real.

“While the industry grapples with the impact of highly pathogenic bird flu, the farm invasions have destroyed all biosecurity measures present on those production units, and these flocks are now at risk of infection.

“The cost of these losses is incalculable and mounting day by day,” said Izaak Breitenbach, head of the South African Poultry Association (Sapa).