'What is important is our lives': Retailers hit by looting plot comeback

More than 31 of retail giant Massmart’s stores and facilities — including the massive Riverhorse Distribution Centre and the Makro in Springfield Park — have been destroyed.

“Most of them were Cambridge Food stores, all but four of them in KZN,” said the group’s corporate affairs executive Brian Leroni. “We’ve had a massive outpouring of support from our customers on our platforms.”

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape has since Monday been sending a nightly letter to all 48,000 of the group’s staff members. In Wednesday night’s one, he wrote: “It often happens in difficult situations that our emotions can go from very high to quite low.

“I felt a little like that yesterday when I wrote that the police were restoring order at our Riverhorse Distribution Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, only to hear later in the evening that the DC had been breached and set alight.

“The loss of the Riverhorse DC was a tough blow. The good news is that we have sufficient capacity in our current distribution centre network to fill the gap.

“We are also in the very fortunate position to be in the final stages of completing the build of a new state of the art distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal that is scheduled to open later this year.”