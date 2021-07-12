Western Cape on full alert amid riots in Gauteng and KZN

“Isolated attempts” at sparking rioting — the likes of which are taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — were disrupted by law enforcement authorities in the Western Cape, according to premier Alan Winde.

Winde said on Monday afternoon that the attempts were quickly dealt with, and that police and law enforcement in the province were on full alert.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said contingency plans were put in place should there be any incidents. He said authorities were monitoring the situation to detect any incidents of rioting.

“We are working closely with the police and other security partners to give effect to the operational plan that is finalised today, to make sure that we have both a monitoring and reaction function in case of any incidents,” said Smith.

Winde said he was “deeply concerned” about public violence in parts of SA. He called for calm and for residents of the Western Cape and across the country to respect the rule of law.

“I strongly condemn all those involved in these acts of violence and looting, wherever they may be. I understand that President [Cyril] Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight on this matter,” said Winde.