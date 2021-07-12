The problem is you can’t shoot them, cop says about looter stealing goods

There were chaotic scenes at Springfield Value Centre in Durban on Monday as scores of people from surrounding communities stormed the shopping centre to loot stores containing branded shoes, apparel, furniture, appliances and groceries.

Police and metro police officers responded to the looting and fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowds who had broken into shops and emptied hundreds of boxes holding branded apparel in the parking lot.

Officers shouted at the looters, telling them to drop the stolen goods and leave the centre.