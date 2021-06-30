Letters

Looters are so shameless

By Reader Letter - 30 June 2021 - 13:37
If a deadly pandemic like coronavirus has also become a platform for corruption – what more are we waiting to see, says the writer.
When the first case of Covid-19 was reported in our beloved country, we were scared to death of such a pandemic we had never heard of before. Since then, and till this day, we have been putting all our efforts towards eliminating this deadly disease.

As the saying goes: "time is the greatest test!" Time has proven once more that we have a more deadly virus among us that is so stubborn and continues to surface even though we try hard to fight it.

It was supposed to be a taboo to hear about the mismanagement of any funds meant to combat this deadly disease. But alas, here we are! While the poor are busy practicing social distancing, the wicked cadres are busy practicing their skills of looting.

If a deadly pandemic like coronavirus has also become a platform for corruption – what more are we waiting to see? Just like coronavirus, corruption has reached the state of emergency and the state should treat it as such. Our government officials need a serious anti-corruption jab. Surely, South Africans deserve better!

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga

