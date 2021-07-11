Michael Zuma, former president's younger brother, dies after long illness
Jacob Zuma's younger brother, Michael Zuma, has died after a long illness.
Sources close to the family confirmed to TimesLIVE on Sunday afternoon that Michael died at around 11am.
Zuma's 77-year-old brother Khanya confirmed Michael's death.
“He was old. He had not been OK for many years. He was younger than me and JZ. There is a dark cloud. I am going to Mike's house now. I am sure they have told JZ already,” said Khanya.
When Zuma was imprisoned on Thursday, Khanya, told TimesLIVE: “Our brother Michael is also not well. He is bedridden and delirious now. He too doesn’t know what is going on.”
TimesLIVE
