South Africa

Michael Zuma, former president's younger brother, dies after long illness

11 July 2021 - 20:29
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma with his younger brother, Michael Zuma, in Nkandla in December 2007. Michael passed away on Sunday after a long illness.
Image: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

Jacob Zuma's younger brother, Michael Zuma, has died after a long illness.

Sources close to the family confirmed to TimesLIVE on Sunday afternoon that Michael died at around 11am.

Zuma's 77-year-old brother Khanya confirmed Michael's death.

“He was old. He had not been OK for many years. He was younger than me and JZ. There is a dark cloud. I am going to Mike's house now. I am sure they have told JZ already,” said Khanya. 

When Zuma was imprisoned on Thursday, Khanya, told TimesLIVE: “Our brother Michael is also not well. He is bedridden and delirious now. He too doesn’t know what is going on.”

