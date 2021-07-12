South Africa

IN PICS | Looters tear apart Johannesburg over the weekend

By SowetanLIVE - 12 July 2021 - 09:30

Parts of Johannesburg resembled a war zone yesterday after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma wreaked havoc in the city, leaving a trail of mass destruction behind them.

A police officer stands guard on Jules Street, Malvern, Johannesburg as protests took place.
A police officer stands guard on Jules Street, Malvern, Johannesburg as protests took place.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Members of the police face off with protestors in the Johannesburg CBD.
Members of the police face off with protestors in the Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Antonio Muchave
The aftermaths of the pro-Zuma protest in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The aftermaths of the pro-Zuma protest in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Some of the cars burnt in Jules Street, Malvern, Johannesburg.
Some of the cars burnt in Jules Street, Malvern, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Michael Zuma, former president's younger brother, dies after long illness

Jacob Zuma's younger brother, Michael Zuma, has died after a long illness.
News
14 hours ago

‘Stop the violence’: ANC’s instruction to leaders over KZN Zuma turmoil

The ANC has called on party leaders in KwaZulu-Natal and national executive committee  deployees to stem violence during protests over the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'
Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut