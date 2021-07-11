Five injured as car rolls while swerving to avoid KZN protest debris

Five people were injured when a vehicle rolled on the N2 highway near Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal after the driver swerved to avoid debris left on the roadway.

The freeway was one of several roadways blocked by protesters who have wreaked havoc across the province calling for former president Jacob Zuma’s release from prison.

Zuma handed himself over to authorities on Wednesday to start serving his 15-month prison sentence at the Estcourt correctional centre after being found guilty by the Constitutional Court of contempt for defying an order to appear at the state capture inquiry.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said when their paramedics arrived at the scene in Mandeni on Saturday evening they found five people injured after the vehicle rolled multiple times.

One of the patients, a woman, was trapped in the car and Rural Metro Fire services had to use the jaws of life to free her. Paramedics stabilised patients on the scene before transporting them to local hospitals.

Police had their hands full across the province at the weekend trying to prevent looting amid the pro-Zuma riots.

The N3 toll route, the main economic artery between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, was shut down for 24 hours at the Mooi River toll plaza, where rioters had burnt 23 trucks on Friday night.

After a “mammoth operation” to clear the debris and wreckage of the torched trucks, authorities managed to reopen the northbound and southbound lanes by midnight on Saturday.

“The rioters forced a total closure of this strategic transport corridor near Mooi River, which lasted more than 24 hours,” said the N3 Toll Concession in a statement on Sunday.

“Miraculously, no loss of life or serious injuries were reported, but the economic impact is vast, including extensive damage to a section of the road surface, particularly on the northbound carriageway.”