Deadly tyre-spiking attacks must be stopped now

Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, have died

The tyre-spiking incidents on the country's national and regional roads are serious crimes, and they must be treated as such.



Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, have died in car accidents arising from spiking on the N4 highway in the past three years alone. This information came to light in response to questions asked by the DA to Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko in the provincial legislature...