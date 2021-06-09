Deadly tyre-spiking attacks must be stopped now
Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, have died
The tyre-spiking incidents on the country's national and regional roads are serious crimes, and they must be treated as such.
Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, have died in car accidents arising from spiking on the N4 highway in the past three years alone. This information came to light in response to questions asked by the DA to Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko in the provincial legislature...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.