Seven-year-old girl among those killed in N4 spiking incidents in Gauteng: MEC

A seven-year-old girl is among three people who have lost their lives on the N4 because of the rising number of road-spiking incidents along that stretch of road.

Wandile Banyini died in a crash that occurred on the N4 near Pretoria in 2020. Leah Kwasha, 36, died in the same crash.

Two years earlier, Renald Lethaka, 27, had also died in a crash emanating from spiking.

Their names were revealed in a provincial legislature response given by community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to questions posed by the DA.

Mazibuko’s responses revealed that the spiking incidents on the N4 have gone unabated for years, with a total of 141 cases having been reported in the past three years alone: