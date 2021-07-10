SAHRC condemns looting of copper piping at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

The SA Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over the looting of copper piping worth R30m at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johanndesburg.

The hospital has been closed since April after it was gutted by fire and is in the process of being partially reopened.

“These reports [of looting] come at a time when the hospital and the Gauteng healthcare system are still contending with the negative impact that the fire damage has had on the provision of healthcare services to thousands of hospital users,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission said its recent visits to the hospital had revealed the challenges and issues around physical infrastructure.