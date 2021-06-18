‘Bara turned my uncle away for chemo, he died’

“My uncle just died. He went to Bara [Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital] and they turned him away for his chemo. He passed away this morning.”

“My uncle just died. He went to Bara [Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital] and they turned him away for his chemo. He passed away this morning.”



This was the chilling story Ugi Moodley, 46, told Sowetan shortly after her uncle Danny Naidoo, 68, died at his sister’s house in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Monday after he was allegedly turned away from the hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto...