Closure of Charlotte Maxeke placed a heavy burden on Gauteng health system – MEC

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has admitted that the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, which got burnt earlier this year, has gravely affected services as the province battles the third wave.



Mokgethi presented her budget vote for the 2021/2022 financial year on Thursday, which prioritised government’s response to the pandemic...