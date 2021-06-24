'There was this relaxed attitude': MAC advisers say government did not listen to third wave warning

Mlisana was equally critical, saying that there was a full-blown crisis in Gauteng.

On Wednesday night, Gauteng recorded more than 10,800 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours prior, the highest that the province has ever recorded in a single day.

But even before these shocking figures, she said that authorities “saw these numbers coming up”.

She said that, as the MAC, it was imperative that health facilities were prepared and ready for the coming wave — a responsibility of the provincial health department. But, said Mlisana, that didn’t happen.

“As the advisory committee, we said we have actually had some of these field hospitals before. Let's get those ready. And the question that we need to pose is, when is that going to happen? When are we going to see extra beds for Gauteng? And, really, that is causing a lot of anxiety to us as a committee, and we do need to actually get that done. And it should have been done last week.

“From the reports that we are getting is that, you know, the department has failed ... We are looking at more than 100% bed occupancy in some hospitals. And the question is, what is going to happen to patients when they need to go to hospital? Where are the beds, where is the staffing to actually look after these patients?

“We really just feel when there was time to prepare, we're not seeing that preparedness coming through, because there actually were even surge plans put in place, and now we're not seeing those coming up,” she said.