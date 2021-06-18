#Sowetan40xNetflix | Year 1976 ushered in another revolt on air, stage and screen

Era placed a mirror in SA’s living rooms

There is an almost eerie air of irony in how the year 1976 is associated with the revolt of SA youth and happens to be the same year television made its advent in the country. It was as if an era had placed a mirror in SA’s living rooms and muttered, “look at yourself”.



With the Soweto Uprising rose a mighty storm of an ebony dust of SA entertainers; there was a kind of collective black consciousness that inhabited the streets and airwaves alike locally and abroad...