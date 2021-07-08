Zuma's lawyers readying for 'fresh or consequential' ConCourt action if high court case goes his way

Former president Jacob Zuma might ask the Constitutional Court to deal with “the interim situation” until it decides his application to reverse his imprisonment, he said in court papers on Thursday.

His replying affidavit was filed in the Constitutional Court on Thursday morning, hours after he was taken into custody in accordance with the ConCourt’s order last week.

The former president has applied to the highest court to reverse or “rescind” its earlier order sentencing him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. The contempt order came after Zuma defied an earlier ConCourt order to appear before the state capture commission and give evidence, as per its summons.

The rescission application is set down for Monday.

On Friday, the high court in Pietermaritzburg is expected to hand down judgment in a separate application, in which Zuma sought to stay the execution of his arrest. The case was heard on Tuesday, but when the judge said he would only hand down judgment on Friday, the police by law had to comply and arrest Zuma by the end of Wednesday — leading to his dramatic admission to the Estcourt prison in the early hours of Thursday.