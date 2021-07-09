Nkandla plays out as political theatre script gone wrong

One wonders who of the ANC's 12 former presidents shaped Zuma’s notion of power

More than two centuries ago, Patrick Henry of the Boston Tea Party noted, “Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? … give me liberty or give me death.”



This statement resonates with the political theatre set up in Nkandla near the homestead of former president Jacob Zuma. In attendance were many Zuma loyalists to whom their presence symbolises their unparalleled love for their leader, who they regard as a champion of the poor. But at the same time, I reckon they wanted to convey a bold message of their understanding of an expansive idea of what democracy and justice entail...