South Africa

Carl Niehaus arrested, bundled into police van outside Estcourt prison

It remains unclear why Carl Niehaus was arrested but some MKMVA members suspect he may face charges of inciting violence

08 July 2021 - 17:12
Carl Niehaus is taken into police custody outside the Estcourt prison on Thursday.
Image: Dasen Thathiah via Twitter

Defiant Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Niehaus a staunch Zuma backer arrived at the Estcourt Correctional Centre, where former president Jacob Zuma is currently incarcerated, shortly before 4pm. Outside the facility he began engaging with a handful of Zuma supporters.

After his short speech, Niehaus began conducting interviews with the media.

While speaking to the SABC in an interview that was being broadcast live, a number of police officers swooped in and whisked Niehaus off down the road.

Niehaus was placed in a police van and taken to the Estcourt police station.

It remains unclear as to what charges he will face. However, some MKMVA members suspect he may face charges of inciting violence a charge they denounce. It was also speculated that Niehaus could face charges relating to a breach of lockdown regulations.

This is a developing story.

