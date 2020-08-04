South Africa

Court orders Denel to cough up salaries due to workers

By Reuters - 04 August 2020 - 21:44
Emergency vehicles drive into the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility in Macassar. The state-owned entity has been ordered to pay workers salaries due to them.
Denel Emergency vehicles drive into the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility in Macassar. The state-owned entity has been ordered to pay workers salaries due to them.
Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Labour Court on Tuesday ordered state defence firm Denel to pay workers outstanding salaries for May, June and July by Friday, August 7, a copy of the court judgment showed.

The case against Denel was brought by two trade unions, Solidarity and UASA, on behalf of their members after the weapons manufacturer did not pay salaries in full. Denel, which makes equipment ranging from armoured vehicles to missiles, has struggled to pay staff salaries amid a liquidity crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of a number of struggling state enterprises the government has been keeping afloat with bailouts. Denel said in a statement it was committed to meeting all its employment-related obligations.

As well as paying outstanding salaries, Denel will have to meet statutory obligations such as making payments to its employee pension fund, which it has also struggled to do recently.

It was not immediately clear how Denel would pay, given severe cashflow constraints.

“Denel and the state as shareholder have dealt recklessly with their employees,” said Helgard Cronje, Solidarity’s defence sector coordinator. “This problem has not arisen as a result of Covid-19 but is the result of years of incompetent management and corruption.”

Denel CEO Danie du Toit will step down next month

Danie du Toit, the chief executive of South Africa’s struggling state-owned defence firm Denel, will step down from August 15, the company said in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Union takes Denel to court over wage payments

South African trade union Solidarity said on Tuesday it had applied to the Labour Court to challenge state arms manufacturer Denel over its failure ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X