With police officers risking their lives when enforcing law and order on the frontline during the pandemic‚ they believe they now have a booster shot at survival with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I have lots of fears around the vaccine and we hear a lot of theories around it‚ but we can’t deny people are dying and we need all the help we can get‚” police officer Lowellan West said.

“I’m glad the vaccine is finally available to police officers. I feel we should have been part of the first [cohort] to get it because we never had an opportunity to work from home. During lockdown we had to continue to work.”

West‚ who is based in the Western Cape‚ contracted Covid-19 at the end of May last year.

With the vaccination of more than 180‚000 police officers rolled out from this week‚ West believes they will have an “extra layer of protection” as they continue to battle the pandemic head-on.

“I know it won’t stop the virus and neither will it cure you‚ but it will help you if you test positive for Covid-19.