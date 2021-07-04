Popcru announces drive to vaccinate police officers
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is encouraging police officers to go out in numbers as the vaccination programme opens its doors for them on Monday. .
“South African Police Service members will be the next group of frontline workers to get the Covid-19 jab as the vaccination drive kicks off tomorrow, the 5th of July 2021, with over 180,000 members of the service expected to be vaccinated,” Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said in a statement yesterday.
Mamabolo said 108 vaccination centres have been registered across the country for this “all-important purpose”.
“We believe this will be adequate to ensure a smooth process. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on SAPS members are well-documented. Sadly, over 30,000 infections and 680 fatalities have been reported to date.
“Despite these disturbing figures, our men and women in blue continue to man roadblocks, work in unfamiliar and uncontrolled environments and ensure lockdown regulations are adhered to. We are delighted that the vaccination process is to be finally realised,” he said.
“As much as this process is voluntary, it will ensure a healthy membership, which will in turn ensure the service is in a better position to provide the much needed services to our populace.”
SA has vaccinated 3,305,965 people. A total of 2,046,311 positive cases have been detected since the beginning of the pandemic. At least 61,507people have died.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.