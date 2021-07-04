Popcru announces drive to vaccinate police officers

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is encouraging police officers to go out in numbers as the vaccination programme opens its doors for them on Monday. .

“South African Police Service members will be the next group of frontline workers to get the Covid-19 jab as the vaccination drive kicks off tomorrow, the 5th of July 2021, with over 180,000 members of the service expected to be vaccinated,” Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said in a statement yesterday.

Mamabolo said 108 vaccination centres have been registered across the country for this “all-important purpose”.

“We believe this will be adequate to ensure a smooth process. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on SAPS members are well-documented. Sadly, over 30,000 infections and 680 fatalities have been reported to date.